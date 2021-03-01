X

BREAKING: Police are on the site of a middle school shooting in Arkansas

News | 6 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Watson Chapel School district has warned parents that all campuses are on lockdown due to the shooting

Pine Bluff Police Department has confirmed a shooting at a middle school slated to return to in-person instruction Monday, according to reports.

Police say there was a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School, located in the 3000 block of South Camden Road, according to several reports

The school district was supposed to return to full-day instruction beginning Monday after implementing virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Watson Chapel School District confirmed the shooting and that all campuses are currently on lockdown.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department are on site to control the situation,” read a statement late Monday morning. “We will notify as more information becomes available.”

This story is developing. Check back at AJC.com for more updates.

