BREAKING: North Fulton church removes accused spa shooter from membership roster

Following its Sunday morning service, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton said it “completed the process of church discipline to remove Robert Aaron Long from membership since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5).”

Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting spree. The church has previously condemned the deadly shooting, calling it “antithetical to everything that we believe and teach as a church.”