Homeless woman found dead in Midtown clothing donation bin, officials say

The woman was discovered with her head stuck in a metal clothing donation bin outside Henry’s Midtown Tavern on 10th Street.

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
June 12, 2020

A woman was found dead outside a Midtown bar after authorities said she became stuck in a clothing donation bin Wednesday night.

Atlanta police officers found the 26-year-old with her head stuck inside a metal door to the donation bin at Henry’s Midtown Tavern on 10th Street shortly before midnight, a police spokesman said. Her feet were off the ground.

The woman was removed from the bin by Atlanta fire crews and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Friday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office as Emily Cooper.

She was homeless, according to the office.

A witness told police he found a chair on its side next to the woman’s body.

A witness told police he found a chair on its side next to the woman’s body.

A witness told officers he found a chair on its side next to her body, spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement.

“Based on evidence at the scene, it appears the woman had been trying to remove items from the bin when she was trapped by a heavy metal door,” he said. “At this time, the death appears to be accidental.”

An official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, he said.

