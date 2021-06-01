BREAKING: Mother, 5-year-old injured in head-on crash with ambulance in Atlanta

A mother and her 5-year-old child were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after their car smashed into an ambulance in Atlanta.
The people inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened in the 3700 block of Hogan Road, according to Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Crystal Johnson.
Officers arrived at the scene about 3:15 p.m., Johnson said. Witnesses told police the passenger car had hit the private ambulance head-on.
It is not clear if the ambulance was carrying a patient at the time of the wreck. The occupants were treated at a hospital.
No other details were available. The incident is under investigation.