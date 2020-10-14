BREAKING: Man shot to death in SE Atlanta neighborhood

A man was shot multiple times and killed Tuesday evening in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood, authorities said.
Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Sawtell Avenue about 7:15 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told AJC.com.
Emergency crews tried to save the man’s life, but he died from his injuries, she said. It’s unclear what prompted the fatal shooting, and the victim’s name has not been released.
“Homicide detectives were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” Brown said in an emailed statement. “There is no suspect information or motive to provide at this time.”
The incident marks the 111th homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year, 12 more than the department recorded in all of 2019.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: Atlanta Falcons