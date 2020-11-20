BREAKING: Man shot in head, killed in NW Atlanta

A man was shot in the head and killed Friday morning during a fight in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. after getting calls about the shooting, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in an emailed statement. They arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a dispute occurred at the location shortly before the shooting,” Grant said. “Homicide investigators have responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Police have not released any additional details or said whether they are searching for any suspects. The fatal shooting marks the 129th homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year, 30 more than the department recorded in all of 2019.
