BREAKING: Man dead after kayak flips at SW Atlanta lake

Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered from the lake.

The man was kayaking in the lake directly behind his home in the 2000 block of Benjamin E Mays Drive when the kayak overturned, Richardson said. A 911 caller advised about a possible drowning and a rescue effort ensued around 10 a.m.