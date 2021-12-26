Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Man dead after kayak flips at SW Atlanta lake

A 34-year-old man died after his kayak flipped Sunday morning at southwest Atlanta lake.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A man is dead after his kayak flipped Sunday morning at a lake in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

Few details on the incident have been provided, but Atlanta Fire Department spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed that the 34-year-old man’s body was recovered from the lake.

The man was kayaking in the lake directly behind his home in the 2000 block of Benjamin E Mays Drive when the kayak overturned, Richardson said. A 911 caller advised about a possible drowning and a rescue effort ensued around 10 a.m.

The Atlanta Fire Department and Atlanta police remain on scene investigating the incident.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

