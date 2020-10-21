BREAKING: Man charged with threatening to kidnap, kill Biden, Harris

The Times reports that on Oct. 4, Reed allegedly placed the handwritten threats onto Biden-Harris campaign signs that were on the lawn of a house in his hometown of Frederick, northwest of Washington.

A doorbell camera captured an image of the suspect, court papers said.

“We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about,” part of the note stated.

When detectives took Reed’s palm prints and a sample of his writing, he acknowledged writing the letter, the complaint stated.

Law enforcement also recognized Reed from a 2014 incident in which threats were made against an individual under Secret Service protection.

Reed is being represented by the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, the Times reports.

Earlier this month several men were charged with plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who has become the target of anti-government militias over coronavirus control measures.

