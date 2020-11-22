BREAKING: Man arrested in 3 shooting deaths in Gwinnett; victims ID’d

Justice R. Lusk, 21, of Stone Mountain has been charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, said Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera.

Lusk was captured late Saturday night near the scene of the crime. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.