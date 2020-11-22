BREAKING: Man arrested in 3 shooting deaths in Gwinnett; victims ID’d

Police have announced an arrest a day after three men were shot to death in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.
Justice R. Lusk, 21, of Stone Mountain has been charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, said Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera.
Lusk was captured late Saturday night near the scene of the crime. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victims have been identified as Eugene McClam, 45, of Lawrenceville; Steven Finch, 33, of Arabi; and Robert Caverly, 64, of Lawrenceville. Both Eugene and Robert were residents of the home where the homicides took place.
The motive for the crime is still under investigation.
Officers responded to the Creek Water Court cul-de-sac near Steve Reynolds Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound in the street, Pihera said. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
Officers found a nearby home with a garage door open and looked inside looking for additional victims. Inside, police found the bodies of two more men who had been shot to death.