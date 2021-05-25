BREAKING: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell reportedly indicted on murder charges

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of her two children in Fremont County, Idaho, according to multiple reports.
Prosecutors announced new charges Tuesday, including first-degree murder, against Vallow and Daybell in connection to the deaths of “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, ABC 15 in Arizona reported.
Vallow and Daybell are facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Daybell also is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his former wife, Tammy. He and Vallow face one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Tammy’s death, ABC 15 reported.
Tammy previously was believed to have died of natural causes.
Vallow also is facing a charge of grand theft, and Daybell is facing two charges of insurance fraud, according to ABC 15.
Credit: AJC
Daybell is married to Vallow. She was arrested in Hawaii in connection with her children’s disappearance on Feb. 20, 2020, and was extradited back to Idaho.