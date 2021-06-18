BREAKING: Colorado plane crash victims identified as Georgia couple

A plane crash in Lone Tree, Colorado, on Wednesday left two people and a dog dead at the scene, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Still gathering information. Plane hit electrical line. Brush fire is under control. Units are being careful around electrical lines until charge is mitigated. pic.twitter.com/BVez7P3xGO— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 16, 2021
The two people have been identified as a Georgia couple, Kathleen Velazco, 65, and Antenor Velazco, 73, of Jonesboro.
A single-engine Lancair Evolution hit power lines and crashed shortly before 2 p.m. while on approach to Centennial Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration told The Denver Post.
