BREAKING: Colorado plane crash victims identified as Georgia couple

Georgia News | Updated 1 hour ago
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A plane crash in Lone Tree, Colorado, on Wednesday left two people and a dog dead at the scene, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The two people have been identified as a Georgia couple, Kathleen Velazco, 65, and Antenor Velazco, 73, of Jonesboro.

A single-engine Lancair Evolution hit power lines and crashed shortly before 2 p.m. while on approach to Centennial Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration told The Denver Post.

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

