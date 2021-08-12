ajc logo
BREAKING: Large police presence at Lithonia High School

There is a large police presence on the Lithonia High School campus Thursday afternoon.
There is a large police presence on the Lithonia High School campus Thursday afternoon.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Police officers have swarmed Lithonia High School on Thursday afternoon following an incident on campus.

Few details have been released, but video filmed by Channel 2 Action News appears to show a large police presence in front of the school and crime scene tape in the parking lot.

DeKalb County police are at the scene, but a department spokeswoman referred all questions about the incident to DeKalb School Police and the GBI.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to school officials for more information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

