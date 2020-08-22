X

BREAKING: Homicide detectives investigating after man was shot, killed in Atlanta

By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man died Friday evening after being shot in the stomach in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The incident took place about 6:45 p.m. at a home off Tarragon Way, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The gunshot victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives believe the man was involved in an argument with another man before he was shot, Brown said. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived.

No other information on the deadly shooting have been released.

