ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Police investigating homicide in neighborhood near Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County homicide detectives are on the scene Monday afternoon on Braemore Mill Drive.
Caption
Gwinnett County homicide detectives are on the scene Monday afternoon on Braemore Mill Drive.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Crime & Public Safety
By Asia Simone Burns - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 10 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating an apparent homicide in a Lawrenceville-area neighborhood on Monday.

Homicide detectives are at the scene, which is located along Braemore Mill Drive. No other details were immediately available.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Rideshare driver carjacked while trying to pick up customer, Atlanta...
2
Defense attorney warns against ‘rush to judgment’ in triple killing
3
Golf course shooting suspect has faced numerous charges, little jail...
4
2 golf course shooting victims were bound, gagged in truck bed, warrant
5
Cousin of slain Coweta deputy convicted of murder, gets life sentence
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top