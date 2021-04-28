BREAKING: Gwinnett police identify 6 victims of deadly I-85 van crash

“There’s somebody trapped in there and it’s on fire and there’s all kind of people trying to get them out,” one caller told a 911 dispatcher in a recording released by Gwinnett police.

“Have they been able to get them out yet?” the dispatcher asked the caller.

“I don’t think so,” the caller responded, “but it’s fully engulfed.”

Footage from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed the van in the middle of the road with thick flames consuming its entire body. Heavy smoke was towering over the vehicle as crews worked to put out the fire.

The vehicle was heading north on I-85 when “an unknown vehicle changed lanes unexpectedly in front of (the van),” according to a Gwinnett County police report. The van’s driver lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its side. It slid across two lanes of the entrance ramp to I-985 and smashed into a guardrail before coming to a stop in the left lane, the report said.

Several drivers who saw the burning vehicle tried to rescue the 16 passengers, investigators said.

“Pedestrians around them are helping them get out of the car,” a second 911 caller told a dispatcher. “It looks like they’re struggling to get someone out.”

Initially, it wasn’t clear how many people were in the van.

Some of the passengers were able to get out before the fire spread, and bystanders and first responders helped to rescue others. Two of the witnesses ran to the vehicle and kicked through a windshield to help get people out.

The charred shell of the van was taken to Gwinnett police headquarters. Investigators are looking through the vehicle for any evidence that a collision occurred prior to the fire.

Witnesses are asked to call the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit tip line at 678-442-5653.