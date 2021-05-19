ajc logo
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 in custody after SWAT incident at Clayton County home

Investigators said the man locked himself inside the Clayton County home.
By Asia Simone Burns - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation at a Clayton County home Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police arrested the suspect at a home on Redland Drive near Jonesboro shortly before 10 a.m., authorities confirmed.

During a news conference shortly after the arrest, Clayton police confirmed that one man was found dead prior to the SWAT incident. No other details were immediately available.

Officers arrived in the area shortly before 7 a.m., police spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud said. It is not clear why they were called to the scene, but when they arrived the man barricaded himself inside the home. A SWAT team was then assembled.

Photos from the scene showed an armored vehicle and a crisis negotiator outside of the house.

Police did not specify if any shots were fired.

