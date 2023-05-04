BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Authorities hold news conference after accused Midtown Atlanta shooter captured
BREAKING: Gunman accused in Midtown shooting arrested

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The gunman accused in the deadly Midtown shooting was captured Wednesday evening, police said.

Few details were available from authorities immediately following Deion Patterson’s arrest. Police said they will provide further details at a news conference scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Patterson, 24, is accused of opening fire at the Northside Hospital medical building in Midtown Atlanta around noon, police said. A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. At least three of them were seriously injured.

