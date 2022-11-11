BREAKING: Georgia lands $2.6B electric battery plant in Coweta

The factory, which will be called Giga America, is expected to create 723 jobs over the next seven years. Freyr said Georgia and Coweta County “are collectively providing strong financial incentives for the Giga America project,” but did not provide specifics. The Georgia Department of Economic Development declined to provide further detail to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying the “project is still active at this time.”

It will be located at the Bridgeport Industrial Park site, an industrial megasite off I-85 near Newnan. Local officials welcomes Freyr and the jobs it will create.

“We are excited about the opportunities this forward-looking venture brings to our area of the state, and the addition of quality and highly-skilled jobs that will provide a significant stimulus to our local economy,” said Coweta County Development Authority Chair John Daviston.

