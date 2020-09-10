BREAKING: Fort Bragg soldier dies during airborne training in Georgia

A Fort Bragg paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division died during an airborne training in Georgia on Wednesday, officials said.
The unidentified soldier was assigned to the division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team at Bragg, but the fatal incident occurred during jump training at Fort Stewart, Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based unit, said in an email to Stars and Stripes.
“It is with a heavy Airborne heart that we announce the death of one of our Paratroopers in a training accident,” Burns said.
Officials said the soldier’s name will be withheld for 24 hours after his next of kin is notified.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.