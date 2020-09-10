BREAKING: Fort Bragg soldier dies during airborne training in Georgia

The unidentified soldier was assigned to the division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team at Bragg, but the fatal incident occurred during jump training at Fort Stewart, Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the Fort Bragg, North Carolina-based unit, said in an email to Stars and Stripes.

“It is with a heavy Airborne heart that we announce the death of one of our Paratroopers in a training accident,” Burns said.