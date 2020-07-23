BREAKING: Florida sets record for number of COVID-19 deaths in a day

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that he is hopeful the state will soon see encouraging data trends, based on signs of “positive momentum” outside of South Florida.

"I do think we are going to head in a better direction shortly," the governor said, during a news conference at a Melbourne hospital.

Infections are also on the rise, according to the state Department of Health. Thursday saw a total 10,249 more cases. The state has reported an average of 10,585 cases per day, and 121 deaths per day, over the past seven days.

Data has put Florida on the list of one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus in the country. The new infections reported Thursday bring the total cases to 389,868, the third highest in the country behind California and New York, according to COVID Data Tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Miami Herald analysis of public and nonpublic COVID-19 data found that as of June 3, new cases in Florida had consistently been trending up since mid-May and the trends could not be attributed solely to increases in testing.

And as bars, gyms, vacation rentals and movie theaters reopened at partial capacity in all but three South Florida counties, the number and rate of new COVID-19 cases were rising statewide — a troubling indicator that the disease could be spreading more quickly.