UPDATE: Sixth coronavirus death reported in New York

A second state resident died Saturday from COVID-19.

Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone said a 65-year-old resident of the county "had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death," she said in a statement, the Mount Pleasant Daily Voice reported.

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The news comes after Cuomo reported that an 82-year-old woman died Friday night due to coronavirus. She was the first coronavirus-related death in the state. The woman had also been diagnosed with emphysema. She came into a New York hospital for care March 3.

"We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3," Cuomo said, according to the New York Post. "She contracted the coronavirus on top of emphysema, then she passed."

Cuomo also announced during the conference that the number of coronavirus cases had escalated to 524. There are now plans for a drive-thru testing center in the vicinity of Long Island, New York.

“We did 700 tests,” Cuomo said.

Testing capacity is going up, and more cases are being investigated by “disease detectives.”

New York now has more cases than any other state, according to the number provided Saturday.

Saturday morning, there were more than 2,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 50 deaths due to the virus across the nation.