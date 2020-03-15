UPDATE: Sixth coronavirus death reported in New York

Five New York City residents have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the New York Daily News, citing Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
That brings the state total to a reported six.
Coronavirus has now claimed five lives in the city. Newly announced victims are: a woman 79, with preexisting conditions including lung disease; a man, 78, with multiple preexisting issues; a man, 56, with diabetes; and a woman, 53, with diabetes and heart disease, de Blasio says— Shant Shahrigian (@ShantRS) March 15, 2020
The third victim in the state reportedly is a 79-year-old woman with multiple underlying health issues, Cuomo said, according to the Daily News.
The other newly announced deaths Sunday were a 78-year-old man with multiple preexisting conditions, a 56-year-old man with diabetes and a 53-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease.
A second state resident died Saturday from COVID-19.
Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone said a 65-year-old resident of the county "had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death," she said in a statement, the Mount Pleasant Daily Voice reported.
The news comes after Cuomo reported that an 82-year-old woman died Friday night due to coronavirus. She was the first coronavirus-related death in the state. The woman had also been diagnosed with emphysema. She came into a New York hospital for care March 3.
"We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3," Cuomo said, according to the New York Post. "She contracted the coronavirus on top of emphysema, then she passed."
Cuomo also announced during the conference that the number of coronavirus cases had escalated to 524. There are now plans for a drive-thru testing center in the vicinity of Long Island, New York.
“We did 700 tests,” Cuomo said.
Testing capacity is going up, and more cases are being investigated by “disease detectives.”
New York now has more cases than any other state, according to the number provided Saturday.
Saturday morning, there were more than 2,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 50 deaths due to the virus across the nation.