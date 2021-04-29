BREAKING: Driver of addiction recovery van charged in deadly crash on I-85

The survivors, who are from cities all across metro Atlanta and the state, were taken to two different hospitals with injuries after calls began pouring in about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a passenger van on its side engulfed in flames.

“There’s somebody trapped in there and it’s on fire and there’s all kind of people trying to get them out,” one caller told a 911 dispatcher in a recording released by police.

“Have they been able to get them out yet?” the dispatcher asked the caller.

“I don’t think so,” the caller responded, “but it’s fully engulfed.”

Footage from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed the van in the middle of the road with thick flames consuming its entire frame. Heavy smoke towered over the vehicle as crews worked to put out the fire.

Police are still investigating what happened in the moments leading to the crash. The van was heading north on I-85 when “an unknown vehicle changed lanes unexpectedly in front of (the van),” according to an initial police report.

Manire lost control and the vehicle rolled onto its side. It slid across two lanes of the entrance ramp to I-985 and smashed into a guardrail before coming to a stop in the left lane, the report said.

Manire was booked on Wednesday into the Gwinnett County jail, where she remains without bond. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has also placed a hold the Byron, Georgia, woman for unspecified charges.

Gwinnett police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

“Investigators believe that there were vehicles that swerved out of the way of the van,” police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They would still like those people to come forward.”

Witnesses are asked to call the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit tip line at 678-442-5653. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

