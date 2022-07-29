UPDATE: Children, driver injured in I-20 wreck involving school bus in Douglas

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound near the Lee Road exit after traffic began to slow down and a blue Honda Civic did not break in time, Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Courtney Floyd said. The car struck the rear of the school bus owned by a day care in Alabama, Floyd added.

The children were treated for minor injuries at the scene that Floyd said mostly consisted of bumps and bruises. The kids, who were heading to Six Flags, were all taken to the Douglas sheriff’s office after the wreck until another bus could pick them up and take them to the park, spokesman Capt. Trent Wilson said.