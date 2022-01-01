BREAKING: Driver dies in fiery crash on Ga. 400

Atlanta police are investigating a crash early Saturday in which paramedics pulled a passenger out of a burning car and its driver died inside the vehicle.
The fatal wreck, according to Atlanta police, occurred around 3 a.m. on the on-ramp leading from Ga. 400 to I-85 South. Officers arrived and found a Toyota Scion engulfed in flames with the driver dead inside.
Police did not reveal that person’s name.
Investigators say the vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall as the driver was traveling on the on-ramp attempting to merge onto I-85 South. That caused the car to flip over and burst into flames.
Employees from Central EMS, a Roswell ambulatory service, happened upon the scene and rescued the passenger from the burning vehicle before police showed up, according to the news release. The passenger, whose identity was also not released, was stable when paramedics took them to a hospital, police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit are now investigating the fatal crash.
