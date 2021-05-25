BREAKING: Divers searching for kayaker who went missing in Chattahoochee River

Swiftwater rescuers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the National Park Service and both Forsyth and Gwinnett counties are all working to locate the kayaker, officials said.

The search began in the dark Tuesday morning in a part of the river near where Forsyth and Gwinnett meet. Forsyth divers located the kayak in the water about 1:30 a.m., but the missing person was not in it, the Gwinnett fire department said in a statement.