BREAKING: Divers searching for kayaker who went missing in Chattahoochee River

Divers from multiple agencies are searching for a kayaker who went missing in the Chattahoochee River early Tuesday morning.
Swiftwater rescuers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the National Park Service and both Forsyth and Gwinnett counties are all working to locate the kayaker, officials said.
The search began in the dark Tuesday morning in a part of the river near where Forsyth and Gwinnett meet. Forsyth divers located the kayak in the water about 1:30 a.m., but the missing person was not in it, the Gwinnett fire department said in a statement.
Authorities have not released the name of the missing kayaker or provided details about what led up to their disappearance.
Gwinnett rescuers tried to use infrared technology to find the person but were not successful, according to fire department spokesman Lt. Donald Strother.
About two hours into the search, divers were forced to pause the mission. Fog and darkness had hindered their ability to move any further, Strother said.
“At 3:30 a.m., the command decision was made to restart the search during daylight hours,” he said.
Divers resumed the search about 8:30 a.m., officials said. The kayaker has not been found, and recovery operations are ongoing.