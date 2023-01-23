UPDATE: No one injured during fire at Target in Buckhead

Several firefighters are at the scene of a blaze Monday afternoon at a Target in Buckhead, officials said.
Crews were called to the department store along Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area, but fire officials have not released any information about the fire. A Target spokesperson confirmed that all customers and employees made it out safely and that the store remains evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Authorities did not say where the fire began or how it started. According to Channel 2 Action News, multiple fire trucks surround the store.
The store shares a plaza with several other businesses, including Best Buy and Home Depot.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
