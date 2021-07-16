ajc logo
BREAKING: Crews searching for missing swimmer at Lake Lanier

Rescue crews were searching for a missing swimmer Friday afternoon at Lake Lanier.
Credit: NewsChopper 2

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 minutes ago

Rescue crews were searching Friday afternoon for a swimmer reported missing at Lake Lanier.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the swimmer went under the water at West Bank Park in Forsyth County, Channel 2 Action News reported. No further details were immediately available.

A portion of Buford Dam Road was temporarily closed during the investigation, but it reopened shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest search comes two days after the body of a 24-year-old was recovered from the lake. The body of Dorian Pinson, a college basketball player who had been missing since April, was found Wednesday in 117 feet of water, the DNR said.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

