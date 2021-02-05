BREAKING: Crews battling fire at Clarkston apartment complex

DeKalb County firefighters are battling a large blaze that erupted Friday at a Clarkston-area apartment building.
Crews responded to the fire on Brockett Trail about 11:15 a.m., DeKalb fire Capt. Dion Bentley said. They arrived to find the fire in two upstairs units of the three-story building.
Firefighters are still working to control the blaze, but it appears all residents managed to escape without injuries, he said.
“We’ve got 12 units in the building and it looks like most of the fire is on the third floor,” Bentley said. Surrounding units will likely be affected by smoke and water damage, however.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
