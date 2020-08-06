BREAKING: Columbus shooting victim identified

A victim of an early morning shooting Thursday in Columbus has been identified, according to news outlet WRBL.
The victim has been identified as Alex Bales-Davis, 26, according to WRBL, citing Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting left another person seriously injured, WRBL reported.
Police continued to investigate multiple crime scenes along Buena Vista Road, including one at a BP gas station near Interstate 185, according to WRBL.
The coroner’s office was called to the BP station about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, WRBL reported, citing Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
The other crime scene was at St. Mary’s Road and Brennan Road, the news outlet reported.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day at AJC.com for updates.