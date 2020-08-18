BREAKING: Child shot in Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place off Cushman Circle in southwest Atlanta, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told AJC.com. The extent of the child’s injuries were not provided.
Police said they received a call about the shooting around 2:30 p.m. No other details on the incident have been released. Grant said more information on the shooting will be provided soon.
