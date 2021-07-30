BREAKING: Atlanta police investigating after infant taken to hospital

Atlanta police are investigating an incident in which an infant had to be rushed to a hospital Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Brownlee Road around 8:40 a.m. regarding a “person down.” EMS units arrived shortly before police and began aiding the child, according to a news release.
The child was not shot, but police did not release any other information about what happened.
Officers are at the scene working to determine if any criminal act was committed.
