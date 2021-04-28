BREAKING: Atlanta-based Blackhall Studios sold for $120M to California firm

As part of Wednesday’s sale, Millsap will retain the rights to the Blackhall name.

“Blackhall Studios has been a very good real estate development project, and Blackhall Entertainment, my next venture, will help transform Georgia into an entertainment juggernaut,” he said in the release. “... I consider myself an Atlantan now, and the sale has given me additional resources to start other businesses that effect the entertainment industry and beyond.”

Blackhall Studios opened in 2017, and it’s worked with several large Hollywood studios, including Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Sony and HBO. Its production studios were involved in the creation of the recent “Jumanji” and “Godzilla” films along with “Doctor Sleep” and “Venom.”