BREAKING: Atlanta-based Blackhall Studios sold for $120M to California firm

Atlanta-based Blackhall Studios was sold for $120 million to a private equity firm in Los Angeles.
Ryan Millsap, Blackhall Studios’ founder and CEO, announced the sale to Commonwealth Group on Wednesday, according to a news release. His company recently finalized a land swap deal in DeKalb County to vastly expand its studio footprint in metro Atlanta. It wasn’t immediately clear whether this sale will affect those expansion plans, which county leaders touted as potentially “transformational.”
“I’m an entrepreneurial opportunistic real estate developer,” Millsap said in the release. “... It is both an excellent time for an entrepreneur to exit and for private equity to take a run at the next leg of the race. Everyone wins.”
Blackhall Studios, which also has studio projects in London and Los Angeles, received roughly 40 acres of land near Bouldercrest Road and I-285 as part of the DeKalb arrangement. Millsap said the studio will use the land to dramatically expand its capacity for TV and film productions, saying it will turn Blackhall Studios into “the largest studio in the English-speaking world.”
As part of Wednesday’s sale, Millsap will retain the rights to the Blackhall name.
“Blackhall Studios has been a very good real estate development project, and Blackhall Entertainment, my next venture, will help transform Georgia into an entertainment juggernaut,” he said in the release. “... I consider myself an Atlantan now, and the sale has given me additional resources to start other businesses that effect the entertainment industry and beyond.”
Blackhall Studios opened in 2017, and it’s worked with several large Hollywood studios, including Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Sony and HBO. Its production studios were involved in the creation of the recent “Jumanji” and “Godzilla” films along with “Doctor Sleep” and “Venom.”