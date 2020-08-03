BREAKING: As many as 20 hurt after 3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash

The crash scene involved an area about half a mile long. All of the balloons belonged to the Wyoming Balloon Company, he said.

The phone for the company after the accident rang through to a voice mailbox that was full.

The weather in Jackson Hole, near Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, was partly cloudy with winds of 9 mph shortly after the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back at AJC.com throughout the day for updates.