BREAKING: Agriculture officials issue warning on seed packages from China

Agriculture officials in Georgia and twelve other states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited seed packages arriving from China that may be an invasive plant species, according to several state governments.
The state advisories were issued in Alabama, South Carolina, Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, according to reports.
Georgia’s warning was issued by Georgia Department of Agriculture commissioner Gary W. Black.
Recipients of the seeds are strongly advised not to open the packages or plant them, the advisories said.
Officials suspect the packages to be a case of agricultural smuggling.
