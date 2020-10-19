BREAKING: 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska

The main temblor had not yet been reviewed by a seismologist, according to quake observers in the far reaches of the Bering Sea.

Officials in Japan, nearly 3,000 miles away, also reported there was no threat from a tsunami.

A short time after the first impact, two more quakes measuring 5.7 and 5.6-magnitude struck off the coast of Alaska, reports said.

Sand Point is located on the northwest range of Popof Island, which is part of the Aleutian island archipelago.

Warnings went out in parts of southern Alaska too, including Kodiak and Homer, reports said.

Reports from the region confirmed the seismic event shortly before 1 p.m. local time.

King Cove city administrator Gary Hennigh said the quake was felt in the Alaska Peninsula community but everything seemed to be intact, according to Tribune News Service.

“Residents and cannery workers are evacuating to higher ground until we know more about the tsunami warning,” Hennigh said.

A major #Earthquake registering 7.4 on the Richter Scale has occurred near Sandy Point, Alaska. Tsunami warnings are in effect for the Alaska coast. pic.twitter.com/fRpno9gh90 — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) October 19, 2020

