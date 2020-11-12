X

BREAKING: 6 U.S. troops reportedly killed in helicopter crash

Six U.S. troops and two international officials reportedly have died after a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter (similar to the one shown) crashed Thursday off the coast of Egypt, American Military News reported. (AP file photo)

Credit: AP Photo/Richard Alan Hannon, Pool

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Six U.S. troops and two international officials reportedly have died after a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday off the coast of Egypt, American Military News reported.

International peacekeeping mission Multinational Force and Observers confirmed the crash in a statement Thursday, saying “eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six U.S. citizens, one French, and one Czech,” according to American Military News.

Israeli and Egyptian officials also confirmed the crash to Fox News, which said six U.S. troops were killed and the sole survivor was a U.S. troop.

The individuals were serving on a “routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.”

“At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident,” MFO told American Military News.

This is a developing story. Please check back at AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

