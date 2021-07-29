BREAKING: 2 East Point officers injured; police searching for suspect

Two East Point police officers were injured Thursday afternoon during a confrontation with a suspect, authorities said.
The officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after fighting with a “suspicious” person along East Point Street, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. Police said the officers were cut with glass during the fight. An update on their conditions wasn’t immediately available.
The suspect ran away from the scene and police are still searching for them, the news station reported. Authorities have not released a description of that person or said what prompted the incident.
