BREAKING: 2 children rescued after falling into partially frozen Cobb lake

The lake, which is near Ellison Lakes Drive and Cobb Parkway, was partially frozen when the children went underwater at about 6:30 p.m., Cobb fire spokesman Stephen Bennett said. One victim was rescued by Kennesaw police, while officials continued searching for the second.

At about 7:20 p.m., the second victim was pulled from the lake, Bennett said. Resuscitation efforts were being performed by paramedics as the child was being taken to the hospital.