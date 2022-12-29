BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 children rescued after falling into partially frozen Cobb lake
News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Two children were rescued after falling into a Cobb County lake Wednesday evening, fire officials said.

The lake, which is near Ellison Lakes Drive and Cobb Parkway, was partially frozen when the children went underwater at about 6:30 p.m., Cobb fire spokesman Stephen Bennett said. One victim was rescued by Kennesaw police, while officials continued searching for the second.

At about 7:20 p.m., the second victim was pulled from the lake, Bennett said. Resuscitation efforts were being performed by paramedics as the child was being taken to the hospital.

“We do not know the ultimate condition of the second victim,” Bennett said.

Authorities have not said why the children were on the lake or if anyone else was nearby when they fell in.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

