BREAKING: 17 shot, 2 dead in 3 unrelated shootings in Cincinnati

The extent of injuries at each location remains unclear.

“One extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati. Looking at possibly 17 victims, up to four that could be fatal at this time. Why? That’s going to be the question,” Asst. Chief Paul Neudigate told WLWT5.

There is no suspect information in the shootings, and police said they believe the shootings are unrelated, multiple outlets reported.

“Not that we have any information that they’re tied together. These all seem to be separate independent incidents but horrific and tragic that we have this much violence and potential for that much loss of life in our city,” Neudigate told WLWT5.

