BREAKING: 1 person injured after Air Force helicopter shooting in Virginia

The UH-1N helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing after someone shot at the aircraft as the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews was conducting a routine training flight, according to a base statement sent to McClatchy’s Washington, D.C. bureau. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation into the incident. One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, which he was treated for and released from a nearby hospital.

The FBI “dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby,” the FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement.