BREAKING: 1 person dead after fall from North Georgia mountain

A woman believed to be hiking on Yonah Mountain has died after falling near a trail Tuesday.
Authorities responded to the Yonah Mountain Trailhead, a popular Helen-area site for fall hikes, around 10:30 a.m. where a female hiker had fallen from the rock face, White County Public Safety Director David Murphy told the White County News.
The deceased hiker’s identity has not yet been released.
Units from White County, Helen Fire, DNR and Lee Airedale are currently on the scene investigating.
In September 2019, a 55-year-old man fell from a rock face on Yonah Mountain but survived. The man lost his footing while rappelling on the rock face and fell about 100 feet onto the mountain’s first plateau, White County Fire Department spokeswoman Anna Newberry told AJC.com at the time.
It took more than 20 responders to rescue the man from the area. That three-and-half hour rescue is one of many White County authorities have had to do on Yonah Mountain, Newberry said last year.
“We had to be careful, because the more you moved him, the more pain you caused him,” she said. “We’ve had many people fall off there, and it’s scary.”
This story is developing.