LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani Willis Takes the Stand’

With the future of Fulton County’s election interference case on the line, District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand to fight back against misconduct allegations.

Defiant, emotional, angry and sometimes even funny, Willis’ testimony was both remarkable and surprising as she pushed back against accusations that could disqualify her and her office from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his 14 remaining codefendants.

The most recent episode, “Fani Willis Takes the Stand,” of Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast, analyzes Willis’ combative courtroom appearance.