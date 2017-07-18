‘Breakdown’ S02 Ep. 11: A short week of crucial testimony

Episode Eleven of Season Two of Breakdown looks at a week's worth of crucial testimony in the Justin Ross Harris murder trial. Legal affairs writer Bill Rankin examines the prosecution's strategy to humanize Cooper by bringing his daycare teachers to the stand and how the defense used the opportunity to humanize his father at the same time.

Also at issue for the jury this week is whether changes in Ross Harris' routine on the day of Cooper's death amounted to a murderous mindset, and whether Harris drove two miles with the "odor of death" permeating his SUV. Did he already know that Cooper was dead? And why didn't the investigators note the smell in their initial reports? Rankin explains why these questions are so important for both sides.