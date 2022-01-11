Brad Currey, guided Atlanta business and arts institutions, dies at 91

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1930 during the Great Depression, Currey grew up in a home where life was arranged around radio programs of orchestral music and opera.

He would later say that is when he fell in love with symphonies, and when his parents’ example of community service inspired his own. One of seven children, he shared a bedroom with three brothers before his family moved to Lookout Mountain when he was 10. By age 11, he was cutting grass for income, managing his mother’s victory garden, and getting to know the girl next door who would later become his wife.

After graduating from Baylor School in 1947 as an academic standout, he attended Princeton University on scholarship. He worked in the dining hall, overseeing the bus boy staff. “He told me it was best managerial training of his life,” said brother Robert Currey.

He graduated in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he attended Officer Candidate School. He left military service two years later, married his childhood neighbor Sally McClellan, moved to Atlanta, and took a job as teller trainee at Trust Company of Georgia. Over the next 23 years, he held several positions at the bank, rising to chief financial officer and director of the bank holding company. He then joined Rock-Tenn Company (now WestRock), where annual sales grew from $56 million when he arrived in 1976 to $1.3 billion when he retired as CEO in 2000.

Never comfortable with idle time, Curry immediately went to work on water supply and conservation issues. In 2015, at age 85, he saw completion of the Sustainable Water Management Plan with the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint (ACF) Stakeholders. He called the plan his most important work.

“Brad failed retirement. He just kept going,” said friend Jane Long.

Into his late 80s, he drove the restored Packard bought new in 1931 by his great uncle. Otherwise, he did not care for luxuries. His pleasures were simple: growing vegetables in his garden, listening to classical music, hiking in nature, swimming in mountain lakes, and reading to his grandchildren. Devoted to his wife until her death in 2018, he ate dinner by her bedside every night for the last three years of her life.

When the ASO asked to honor Brad Currey at a gala, he said no thanks.

“It’s unusual to find someone with that depth of influence who doesn’t want recognition,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. “He was determined to stay away from the limelight and give credit to others. For him, the reward was 100 percent to see the institution, the person, and the community thrive.”

Survivors include sons Bradly N. Currey III of Clayton, Missouri, and Russell M. Currey of Atlanta; daughters Anne Currey Bucey of Atlanta, and Louise Currey Wilson of Princeton, New Jersey; brothers Frederick Currey of Dallas, Texas, Hal Currey of Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, and Robert Currey of Atlanta; and 10 grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Endowment Fund “or whatever charitable enterprise he roped you into,” said son Russell Currey.