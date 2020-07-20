Body of woman found in South Carolina grave

Investigators in Gaffney, South Carolina, are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found in a shallow grave.
The body was uncovered in a cornfield near Concord Heights in Cherokee County, Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department had been informed that the woman, who has not been identified, was recently reported missing by family members.
Fowler said an autopsy will be performed to confirm the woman’s identity and cause of death.
This story is developing.
