Body of Cobb man who drowned in May found in Lake Lanier

Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, left his inflatable raft to retrieve an oar and went under in the Shoal Creek area May 29, investigators said.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, investigators were called back to the area on a report of a body floating in the water. DNR wardens, Hall County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, and the U.S. Corps of Engineers responded to the area. Hall divers recovered the body, later identified as Zhu.