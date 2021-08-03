ajc logo
Body of Cobb man who drowned in May found in Lake Lanier

Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, went underwater in the Shoal Creek area May 29, investigators said.
Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, went underwater in the Shoal Creek area May 29, investigators said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Two months after a Cobb County man went underwater at Lake Lanier and never resurfaced, his body has been found, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, left his inflatable raft to retrieve an oar and went under in the Shoal Creek area May 29, investigators said.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, investigators were called back to the area on a report of a body floating in the water. DNR wardens, Hall County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, and the U.S. Corps of Engineers responded to the area. Hall divers recovered the body, later identified as Zhu.

Zhu was one of three people who drowned in state waters over Memorial Day weekend.

In Lumpkin County, a 15-year-old was swimming with family members in Dicks Creek within the Chattahoochee National Forest when he slipped on a rock and went under, the Department of Natural Resources said. The boy was identified as Michael Cole Jr., who lived in Lithonia.

And in northwest Georgia, a 3-year-old was found unresponsive in Carters Lake in Murray County, according to the DNR. Family members attempted lifesaving measures before game wardens and deputies arrived, but the child did not survive.

In July, the body of a 24-year-old college basketball player who had been missing since April was found in Lake Lanier, authorities confirmed. Dorian Adonis Pinson’s body was located in 117 feet of water and recovered by Bruce’s Legacy Search and Recover, a Wisconsin company that specializes in locating drowning victims.

