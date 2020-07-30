Body of 81-year-old man found in Georgia lake

Grady Lawrence of Eatonton was discovered 10 to 15 feet off the lakeshore, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told AJC.com in a telephone interview. Authorities recovered the body around 7 a.m.

While the cause of death is unknown, Sills said it appears Lawrence’s death was accidental. His body showed no signs of intentional trauma, leading officials to suspect foul play was not involved. The body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, Sills said.