Bobby Brown suspects foul play in deaths of Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina

Brown and Houston had “grown apart” by the time she had passed away, Brown said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On Feb. 11, 2012, Houston was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel room in Beverly Hills, California. She was 48. According to the coroner’s report, the pop star died of drowning, and the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.

The couple’s daughter died three years later. She was found facedown in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015, and died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22, after spending nearly six months in a coma. She was buried in New Jersey next to her mother.

Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s wrongful death in September 2016, when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. Bobbi Kristina’s conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a $10 million wrongful death civil suit against Gordon in August 2015, alleging he had physically abused Bobbi Kristina and stolen thousands of dollars from her, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In November 2016, Gordon, who died on Jan. 1, 2020, was ordered to pay more than $36 million in the wrongful death suit.