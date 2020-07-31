Black Lives Matter group apologizes to deceased Black man’s family

Credit: Via Facebool

Prosecutors said John Neville, 57, died in December due to a brain injury after he was placed face down and restrained by officers in a manner that made him unable to breathe. The family had opposed releasing the footage from Forsyth County jail, but released a statement through their attorneys this week saying they now want the video released, news outlets reported.

Before his death, Neville had been arrested by Kernersville police on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. Six people, including five detention officers and a jail nurse, have been charged in connection with his death.

Neville declined a request for comment by the Winston Salem-Journal on the group’s apology.

On Friday, a judge is scheduled to issue a decision on whether to release publicly video footage of the incident at the jail that led to Neville’s death. The family sent out a statement this week supporting the release, and his five children attended a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday.