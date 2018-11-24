Black Friday: Man injured in shooting at New Jersey mall

The waning hours of Black Friday were disrupted at a New Jersey mall on Friday, as a man was wounded by gunfire shortly after 8 p.m., NJ.com reported.

The man was shot in the wrist in a hallway between the Marshalls and Tommy Hilfiger stores at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, the North Jersey Record reported.

The shooter has not been caught, and the victim is not cooperating with authorities, the newspaper reported. City spokeswoman Kelly Martins said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

"No suspect has been apprehended and the victim is not cooperating on identifying the suspect," Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage wrote in a Facebook post. "Police are reviewing camera footage. The mall has been evacuated and all shoppers are out. No one is in danger at the moment."

"The fight started when someone was shot in the wrist, the victim was transported to University hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Bollwage told WABC. "Currently police are reviewing footage and going through the surveillance cameras in order to try to identify the person that was there."

This was the third incident of gunfire being exchanged at a mall since Thanksgiving Day. One man was killed and two were injured Thursday in Hoover, Alabama, while several hours later one person was injured in a shooting at a mall in Memphis, Tennessee.

One woman managed to keep her sense of humor about the incident in New Jersey, tweeting that she was “stuck in FootLocker” and “should’ve been stuck in Victoria’s Secret or Burlington.